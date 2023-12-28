Nassau County officials asking for public's help to find person responsible for stabbing dog 17 times

Nassau officials asking for public's help to find person responsible for stabbing dog 17 times

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- There was a plea Thursday for information from the public to solve a brutal crime against a dog found gravely injured on Long Island.

After being stabbed more than a dozen times, the dog has made a full recovery.

He's now called "Cornell," but not much is known about where the 2-year-old terrier mix came from. What is known is the horrible condition he was found in. On Nov. 27, a resident on Washburn Avenue in Freeport discovered him walking the street and bleeding all over.

"I've seen some pretty horrific things, but the extent of the amount of times he was stabbed is unimaginable how anyone could do that," said Ashley Behrens, acting director of the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter.

After emergency surgery and care from the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter, the case is now the focus of the Nassau County district attorney.

"It was a sharp instrument and there were at least 17 stab wounds. We need the public's help to find who did this to Cornell," DA Anne Donnelly said.

Donnelly, a long-time animal cruelty prosecutor, said crimes like this must be taken very seriously, adding the stab wounds appeared intentional -- not defensive -- and could have ruptured vital organs.

The Nassau County SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information.

"People start out on animals before they move on to human beings. Someone in the community knows what happened and knows what happened to this dog. You've got to keep your community safe. You need to call the DA's office and tell them who did this," said Gary Rogers, SPAC board president.

"You've been anywhere where you think you have seen this dog, I ask you to call my Animal Crimes Hotline," said Donnelly, adding the number is 516-571-7755.

Amazingly, Cornell has recovered, is affectionate, is headed to a foster home, and will then be offered up for adoption by the animal shelter. He is house broken, easygoing, and in need a quiet, loving home.

As for the person who brutalized the animal, they could face felony charges of aggravated animal cruelty, which involves depraved or sadistic behavior, and prison time.