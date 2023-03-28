New bill would make all Nassau County municipal operations carbon neutral by 2035

Bill would make Nassau Co. government operations carbon neutral by 2035

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Nassau County is taking a big step towards sustainability.

County Legislator Josh Lafazan announced a new bill that would make all municipal buildings, vehicles and other operations carbon neutral by 2035.

The goal is to reduce emissions and protect the environment.

He says he hopes to get this bill through the legislature in the coming month.

"While this does not come with new mandates for individual homeowners, every single citizen in Nassau County will be the beneficiary," Lafazan said.

"First thing Nassau County can do is support off-shore wind development because that will be replacing these old clunker power plants are spewing out emissions," said Adrienne Esposito, with Citizens Campaign for Environment.

New York state has set a goal of zero net emissions by 2050.