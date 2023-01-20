Nassau County police warn of recent increase in opioid overdoses

Nassau County police warn of recent spike in opioid overdoses

NASSAU, N.Y. -- Nassau County police are warning of an alarming spike in opioid overdose cases on Long Island.

There has been an unusual increase in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses in the last week.

Authorities say counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl could be to blame.

Residents are reminded to safeguard prescribed controlled substances and properly dispose of any unused medication.