Watch CBS News
Local News

Nassau County police warn of recent increase in opioid overdoses

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Nassau County police warn of recent spike in opioid overdoses
Nassau County police warn of recent spike in opioid overdoses 00:22

NASSAU, N.Y. -- Nassau County police are warning of an alarming spike in opioid overdose cases on Long Island.

There has been an unusual increase in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses in the last week.

RELATED STORY: Report shows 14% increase in opioid overdose deaths across New York state

Authorities say counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl could be to blame.

Residents are reminded to safeguard prescribed controlled substances and properly dispose of any unused medication.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 7:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.