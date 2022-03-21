Nassau County greenlights $7.5 million for 6 electric buses

CARLE PLACE, N.Y. -- Electric public buses are coming to Nassau County. Lawmakers approved $7.5 million in federal, state and local funds to buy six electric buses.

These buses are the first of hundreds that are planned, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Monday.

Gas-guzzling will one day be history for the county's public bus system. The Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) is lowering emissions.

"We will literally go down to zero in our carbon footprint as we migrate over to electric over the next 20 or so years," said NICE Bus CEO Jack Khzouz.

By the end of 2022, NICE will add six electric battery-powered buses. It already pivoted from dirty diesel years ago to the largest fleet in the nation of compressed natural gas. It's new goal is to convert the entire 275-bus fleet to electric.

"We know we have to move towards having zero emissions," said Nassau County Legislator Tom McKevitt. "Over the long haul, this is going to really be saving, not only the environment for Nassau County taxpayers, but also the costs."

One electric bus costs $1 million. But compared to natural gas:

"Each vehicle will save over $125,000 in maintenance charges and over $400,000 in fuel savings over a 12-year lifespan," said Nassau Legislature Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello.

Electric school buses debuted on Long Island three years ago. Suffolk Transportation was first in the northeast. Their goal is a fully electric fleet.

Public buses get 180 miles per charge, enough for a full day, similar to dozens of current New York City buses. The MTA is working toward a zero-emissions bus fleet by 2040.

It's so much of a quieter ride for passengers and pedestrians, manufacturers are actually adding audible warnings and digital sounds to mimic a bus honk, for a warning.