Nassau County Fire Service Academy instructor badly burned during training

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - An instructor at Nassau County's Fire Service Academy was badly burned during a training exercise Thursday.

Doctors said the veteran deputy chief instructor is lucky to be alive.

His name has not been released, but authorities say he was the victim of a frightening accident.

"As they were setting up to get ready for the live fire portion of that training, there was combustible liquids that were ignited causing a flash fire. The deputy chief instructor suffered serious burns," Nassau County Fire Marshal Chief Michael Uttaro said.

The exploding flames were doused by students. The Plainview Fire Department was already on the scene.

The deputy chief was rushed by ambulance to Nassau University Medical Center's Burn Unit, suffering first, second and third degree burns to his body. Because his airway was clear, he did not have to enter the hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber.

"He has injuries to his hands, his legs, and part of his torso," NUMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Grace Ting said. "It's very lucky that he is with us."

It's unclear if the deputy chief will require skin grafts. He is under strict isolation to prevent infection. His family is with him at the hospital.