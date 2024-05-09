Watch CBS News
Local News

Nassau County Fire Service Academy instructor badly burned during training

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

Fire academy instructor seriously injured on Long Island
Fire academy instructor seriously injured on Long Island 01:41

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - An instructor at Nassau County's Fire Service Academy was badly burned during a training exercise Thursday. 

Doctors said the veteran deputy chief instructor is lucky to be alive. 

His name has not been released, but authorities say he was the victim of a frightening accident. 

"As they were setting up to get ready for the live fire portion of that training, there was combustible liquids that were ignited causing a flash fire. The deputy chief instructor suffered serious burns," Nassau County Fire Marshal Chief Michael Uttaro said. 

The exploding flames were doused by students. The Plainview Fire Department was already on the scene. 

The deputy chief was rushed by ambulance to Nassau University Medical Center's Burn Unit, suffering first, second and third degree burns to his body. Because his airway was clear, he did not have to enter the hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber. 

"He has injuries to his hands, his legs, and part of his torso," NUMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Grace Ting said. "It's very lucky that he is with us." 

It's unclear if the deputy chief will require skin grafts. He is under strict isolation to prevent infection. His family is with him at the hospital. 

Jennifer McLogan
jennifer-mclogan.png

During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories that include the September 11 attacks, Superstorm Sandy, the Gilgo Beach Murders, the Long Island Rail Road massacre, the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Philadelphia Police firebombing of the radical group Move, the Hamptons' Pine Barrens fires, and major snowstorms crippling the Northeast. In sports, she covered Super Bowl XLVI, World Series with both the Yankees and the Mets, NBA Finals with Michael Jordan and the death of Arthur Ashe.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 5:57 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.