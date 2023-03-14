Nassau County family lucky to be alive after carbon monoxide incident

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - On Long Island, a family was sickened by carbon monoxide in their home.

The incident happened Monday night in East Meadow.

Members of one large, extended family are lucky to be alive. Their house on Buchanan Road was filled with deadly levels of carbon monoxide, and the fire marshal says they did not have carbon monoxide detectors.

The call was first made by the family to their pediatrician, around 8:30 p.m., complaining of sudden symptoms of sickness. That family doctor is also the medical director of the East Meadow Fire Department, and he instantly recognized symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

"A patient of mine, she was calling to say the whole family was getting sick, coming down with an illness in the house. That, to me, was the potential carbon monoxide, and I called 911," said Dr. John Zaso.

Zaso says he called the family back a second time to tell them to get out of the house, and it's a good thing they did.

According to the fire department, levels were off the charts: 1440 ppm. A level of 55 ppm is enough to make you sick.

They report five adults and five children were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Nassau University Medical Center says all but one of them have been released. The remaining patient is in stable condition.

Fire officials say it's a cautionary tale, and emphasize the importance of working carbon monoxide detectors. If this had happened while everyone was sleeping, it could have had tragic results.