Watch CBS News
Local News

Nassau County family lucky to be alive after carbon monoxide incident

By Carolyn Gusoff

/ CBS New York

Long Island family sickened by carbon monoxide
Long Island family sickened by carbon monoxide 02:06

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - On Long Island, a family was sickened by carbon monoxide in their home. 

The incident happened Monday night in East Meadow. 

Members of one large, extended family are lucky to be alive. Their house on Buchanan Road was filled with deadly levels of carbon monoxide, and the fire marshal says they did not have carbon monoxide detectors. 

The call was first made by the family to their pediatrician, around 8:30 p.m., complaining of sudden symptoms of sickness. That family doctor is also the medical director of the East Meadow Fire Department, and he instantly recognized symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. 

"A patient of mine, she was calling to say the whole family was getting sick, coming down with an illness in the house. That, to me, was the potential carbon monoxide, and I called 911," said Dr. John Zaso. 

Zaso says he called the family back a second time to tell them to get out of the house, and it's a good thing they did. 

According to the fire department, levels were off the charts: 1440 ppm. A level of 55 ppm is enough to make you sick. 

They report five adults and five children were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning. 

Nassau University Medical Center says all but one of them have been released. The remaining patient is in stable condition. 

Fire officials say it's a cautionary tale, and emphasize the importance of working carbon monoxide detectors. If this had happened while everyone was sleeping, it could have had tragic results. 

Carolyn Gusoff
carolyn-gusoff.png

Carolyn Gusoff has covered some of the most high profile news stories in the New York City area and is best known as a trusted, tenacious, consistent and caring voice of Long Island's concerns.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 12:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.