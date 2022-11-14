Watch CBS News
Local News

Nassau County End Hunger Celebration set for Nov. 23 at Nassau Coliseum

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Nassau County End Hunger Celebration set for Nov. 23 at Nassau Coliseum
Nassau County End Hunger Celebration set for Nov. 23 at Nassau Coliseum 00:53

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- A major food collection event is scheduled on Long Island to help feed families this holiday season.

On Nov. 23, the Nassau County End Hunger Celebration will take place. It's a collaboration between Long Island Cares, Island Harvest, and Long Island singer-songwriter Madison Beer.

"Come to the Nassau County Veterans Memorial Coliseum and bring a non-perishable food item. That means, something in a box, doesn't need refrigeration. Something in a can or something in a jar, and that food will be distributed through Long Island Cares and Island Food Harvest to people who are in need, who need a little help getting through this holiday season," County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m., with a concert from Beer at 5 p.m.

It's free with food donation.

For more information on how to register, please click here and here.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 5:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.