Nassau County End Hunger Celebration set for Nov. 23 at Nassau Coliseum

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- A major food collection event is scheduled on Long Island to help feed families this holiday season.

On Nov. 23, the Nassau County End Hunger Celebration will take place. It's a collaboration between Long Island Cares, Island Harvest, and Long Island singer-songwriter Madison Beer.

"Come to the Nassau County Veterans Memorial Coliseum and bring a non-perishable food item. That means, something in a box, doesn't need refrigeration. Something in a can or something in a jar, and that food will be distributed through Long Island Cares and Island Food Harvest to people who are in need, who need a little help getting through this holiday season," County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m., with a concert from Beer at 5 p.m.

It's free with food donation.

For more information on how to register, please click here and here.