Nassau County executive plans to deputize citizens with gun licenses to help police in emergencies

Nassau County plans to deputize citizens to help police in emergencies

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A plan to deputize citizens is generating controversy on Long Island.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is taking applications from citizens with gun licenses who want to be activated to assist law enforcement in a declared emergency.

Thursday, there were lines for pistol permits inside Nassau Police headquarters. So far, 80 citizens have answered the call from Blakeman to become provisional special deputy sheriffs.

"I didn't want to wait until an emergency to try and scramble and find people. You have to vet them, you have to train them," said Blakeman.

Blakeman wants to create a database of those willing and who pass muster. They must be 21 to 72 years old and a citizen of the U.S. and Nassau County, consent to a full background check, drug testing, have a doctor's letter saying they are fit for duty and a valid pistol license.

"If there's a Superstorm Sandy event or an act or terrorism, we would use our special deputies to protect infrastructure," said Blakeman.

Reaction was immediate.

"It's a horrible idea. What is this, a comitatus posse here? You don't want people running around with extra guns in a place that's so populated," said Tony Vee, of Glen Cove.

"Helping each other is the best thing that can be done," said Roosevelt Matos, of Glen Cove, who supports the plan.

The Blakeman administration did not seek legislative approval or consult with union officials, nor was it required to. The Nassau police and sheriff's departments declined to comment.

"We're not the wild west. Nassau County has the best trained police force in the nation," said Nassau Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, the Democratic minority leader.

DeRiggi-Whitton pointed to Nassau's 2,500 police officers and said it's "dangerous" to give private citizens badges without clearly defined rules.

"It's our taxpayer money that would have to pay for it. So, we are liable, the county is liable," said DeRiggi-Whitton.

"I'm hoping I never to have to activate them, but it would be foolish not to acquire the database ahead of time," said Blakeman.

The provisional deputies would be paid $150 a day.