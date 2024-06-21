Beloved radio DJ seeks kidney with support from Indo-Caribbean community in Queens

Beloved radio DJ from Queens in need of kidney donor

Beloved radio DJ from Queens in need of kidney donor

Beloved radio DJ from Queens in need of kidney donor

NEW YORK - A beloved Queens DJ, known for his selfless generosity, is himself in need of support as he battles a life-threatening illness.

Radio DJ Naryndra "Roshan" Shiwcharran moves behind the scenes after kidney failure, stroke

Naryndra "Roshan" Shiwcharran, a radio DJ known for championing the Indo-Caribbean culture of Richmond Hill, is relying on community support after a life-threatening diagnosis.

Since his stroke and kidney failure, dialysis saps his energy. But there's one thing he won't give up on: his radio show.

Hosting the internet program Abee Chunes Radio, Shiwcharran brings music from his native Guyana to listeners worldwide.

"We listen to lots of Bollywood music," he said. "You have the mixed genre between Caribbean and Indian, and then also, we have the English music as well."

Due to his illness, he now stays mainly behind the scenes. He dreams of getting back on the microphone with his usual enthusiasm.

Loved ones in desperate need of help as radio DJ seeks new kidney

Off the air, Shiwcharran is known as a devoted volunteer at community events in the part of Queens known as Little Guyana.

Now, his wife, children, and relatives begin a desperate search.

"His main goal to get back on his feet is to go out and help others. So if someone can come forward and donate a kidney to this lovely human being, we will really be grateful for that," Shiwcharran's aunt Mohanie Budhu said.

At the same time, the family struggles with mounting hospital bills, turning to a GoFundMe for help.

The choice between life-saving treatment and financial security is made each day in this country, advocates say. Here, they see an opportunity to imagine healthcare as a right not a privilege.

Neighbors are planning a benefit concert for Shiwcharran on June 30 at Starlite Pavilion with performances from some of his favorite Indo-Caribbean artists.

"This is the person that brings light to so many of us, so we want to be able to bring some sort of light into Roshan's life," Lakshmee Singh said.

She is sending prayers for his recovery to Maha Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of prosperity.

"Roshan is not only a community person who does things for everyone, but we would actually call him our brother," community member Jenny Harricharran said.

As he fights to get well again, Shiwcharran finds purpose in music.

"Music is eternal," he said.

You can email Elle with Queens story ideas by CLICKING HERE.