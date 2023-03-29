Narcan approved for over-the-counter pharmacy sales: What to know in New York
NEW YORK -- Narcan is now available without a prescription at pharmacies across the country.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the overdose-reversing nasal spray for over-the-counter sale.
Narcan was already available at pharmacies in New York -- no prescription necessary.
"The fight against the opioid epidemic is personal to me. I lost my nephew, Michael, to fentanyl overdose in 2017," Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted after Wednesday's announcement. "I'm proud that New York already has Narcan available at pharmacies -- this action builds on our efforts and makes Narcan much more accessible. It will save lives."
Here are some Frequently Asked Questions from New York City's Department of Health:
Do I need insurance, and how much does it cost?
No. Without prescription coverage, the multi-step nasal spray costs about $85, and the single-step costs about $150.
Many insurance providers cover naloxone with little to no copay. If you do have a copay, ask your pharmacist about the state's Naloxone Co-payment Assistance Program (N-CAP), which covers up to $40.
Naloxone is also available for free at some community programs. CLICK HERE or call 311 to find a location.
Do I need ID?
No. The pharmacist may ask to see your ID for record-keeping, but your name and information are confidential.
There is no age limit, but a pharmacist may refuse to give naloxone to someone under 16.
Does it come with instructions?
Yes. The pharmacist should provide a short training and written instructions.
New York State law allows anyone who has received training to carry and use naloxone.
Does it expire?
Yes. It will have a marked expiration date.
You can get a refill at any participating pharmacy.
In New Jersey, pharmacies were already under a standing order to provide naloxone regardless of whether someone had a prescription. CLICK HERE for more.
In Connecticut, pharmacists can be certified to prescribe naloxone. CLICK HERE for more.
