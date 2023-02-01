Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Student arrested after bringing loaded gun into Rockland County high school

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Student facing charges after gun scare at Rockland County school
Student facing charges after gun scare at Rockland County school 00:20

NANUET, N.Y. -- A student is facing charges after a gun scare at a high school in Rockland County.

Police say the student took a loaded gun into Nanuet Senior High School on Monday.

School staff say they got an anonymous tip and immediately called the school resource officer, who discovered the gun.

The student was arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 7:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.