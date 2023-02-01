Police: Student arrested after bringing loaded gun into Rockland County high school

Student facing charges after gun scare at Rockland County school

Student facing charges after gun scare at Rockland County school

Student facing charges after gun scare at Rockland County school

NANUET, N.Y. -- A student is facing charges after a gun scare at a high school in Rockland County.

Police say the student took a loaded gun into Nanuet Senior High School on Monday.

School staff say they got an anonymous tip and immediately called the school resource officer, who discovered the gun.

The student was arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon.