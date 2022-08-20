Watch CBS News
Want to help name a planet? Here's your chance

NEW YORK -- If you ever dreamed of naming a planet, here is your chance.

The James Webb Space Telescope is discovering new planets outside our solar system, and now 20 planet names are up for grabs.

Here are the rules: You can't name a world after yourself or your pet, or give it a religious or military name.

The contest is open through Nov. 14.

For more information on how to submit a planet name, click here.

