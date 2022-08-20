Want to help name a planet? Here's your chance
NEW YORK -- If you ever dreamed of naming a planet, here is your chance.
The James Webb Space Telescope is discovering new planets outside our solar system, and now 20 planet names are up for grabs.
Here are the rules: You can't name a world after yourself or your pet, or give it a religious or military name.
The contest is open through Nov. 14.
For more information on how to submit a planet name, click here.
