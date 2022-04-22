Watch CBS News

Name that eel: New Jersey SEA LIFE Aquarium wants your help naming green moray eel

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Time to get creative. 

New Jersey SEA LIFE Aquarium needs help naming their green moray eel. 

The Caribbean native weighs 25 pounds and is six feet long. 

The green moray eel is actually not green at all - they're brown. But because of a mucous they produce, it makes their skin appear green. 

The four possible names: Mr. Slinky, Moira, Fettuccine and Amore. 

