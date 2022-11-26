Watch CBS News
NYPD: 28-year-old Najia Baughn charged with stabbing woman at Queens home

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A woman was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing another woman at a home in Queens

Police said they took Najia Baughn, 28, into custody after the stabbing happened just before 8 a.m.

According to police, Baughn knocked on the door of a home on 127th Street and then repeatedly stabbed the 31-year-old woman who answered. 

Police said they found Baughn after she ran from the home. She was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. 

Baughn and the woman were acquaintances, police said. 

Police did not immediately provide information on the victim's injuries. 

First published on November 26, 2022 / 3:03 PM

