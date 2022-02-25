NAACP Image Awards nominee Alex Hibbert on the opportunity that led to his success

NEW YORK - The 53rd NAACP Image Awards airs Saturday, Feb. 26 on BET, and one hometown hero is being recognized for his work acting in the Showtime series, "The Chi." Actor Alex Hibbert said his New York upbringing helps bring his character to life.

In the fourth season of "The Chi," character Kevin stood out in class for all the wrong reasons, including punching a teacher. Hibbert can relate. He is nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for his performance.

Hibbert's own mother once sent him away from his home in Queens to live with family in Florida because of his behavior.

"Sometimes I think I'd act out because my mom wasn't there, and I knew my pops wasn't there to be there as a father fully," Hibbert said.

Hibbert admits he also acted out because he wanted to act. He got the opportunity at age 12.

"One of my music teachers, Mr. Rutledge, was telling me and my mom, 'You need to go into a school. You need to use this energy,"' Hibbert said. "So I auditioned for the school and not even two weeks later, I got an audition for a movie called 'Moonlight.'"

Hibbert was an instant star, receiving award nods and a role created just for him in "Black Panther."

"It was the best decision she ever made in her life," Hibbert said of his mother. "Because I wouldn't have the opportunity that I'm in right now. I wouldn't even be able to retire my mom. And I'm saying right now, just trying to work on retiring the rest of the family."

Hibbert recognizes the significance of being honored by the NAACP.

"It means the world to me," he said. "There's not a lot of me on TV … and we're so beautiful. We have so many stories to tell, so just that Image Award and being around those beautiful, talented people alone is just like an honor."

The NAACP Image Awards airs Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8/7c on BET.