N.J. woman shares her story to help others with preeclampsia, or pregnancy-related high blood pressure

NEW YORK -- May is awareness month for preeclampsia, a type of high blood pressure some women develop during or after pregnancy.

A new survey shows many people are not aware of the condition, which can be deadly.

CBS News' Bradley Blackburn introduces us to a New Jersey mom who is educating others after suffering unthinkable loss. Trashaun Powell's mission is to raise awareness.

"I always say that my story can change yours," she told Blackburn. "It's really important to talk with your doctor about your symptoms."

