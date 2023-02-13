N.J. secures federal funding for Cornell Dubilier superfund site cleanup

NEW YORK -- The effort to clean up a superfund site in Middlesex County, New Jersey is getting federal help.

State officials announced Monday the Cornell Dubilier site in South Plainfield will get funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Starting in 1936 and continuing for nearly 30 years, the company made electronic parts on the 26-acre site.

Work has been underway to clean up contaminated soil and sediment along the Bound Brook and nearby areas.

"New Jersey has more superfund sites than any other state. Middlesex County has more superfund sites than any other county. So this is not only important to the country, but particularly to our state," Congressman Frank Pallone said Monday.

The work is estimated to cost around $152 million. Two other superfund sites -- one in West Deptford, the other in Byram Township -- will also get federal funding.