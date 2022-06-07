Watch CBS News
Local News

N.J. officials want your help stomping out the Spotted Lanternfly

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey officials want you to "join the battle, beat the bug." 

Specifically, the Spotted Lanternfly

They say it is an "excellent hitchhiker and is easily moved if no one is looking." 

So the state has established "quarantine zones" and is asking drivers to look closely at their vehicles, trailers, and any outdoor items you might travel with if you are in one of them. 

They call the initiative "look before you leave." 

"We need everyone's help to protect their properties and communities from this invasive pest," officials wrote on the N.J. Department of Agriculture's website

The following counties are considered part of the quarantine zone: 

  • Burlington
  • Camden
  • Essex
  • Gloucester
  • Hunterdon
  • Mercer
  • Middlesex
  • Monmouth
  • Morris
  • Salem
  • Somerset
  • Union
  • Warren

The following counties have "small" population of the Spotted Lanternfly: 

  • Atlantic
  • Bergen
  • Cumberland
  • Hudson
  • Ocean
  • Passaic
  • Sussex

For a map showing the current distribution of Spotted Lanternflies across our region, CLICK HERE

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 1:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.