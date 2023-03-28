Watch CBS News
N.J. lawmaker calls for stricter address change process to stop identity thieves

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- New Jersey lawmakers want to stamp out the growing trend of identity theft. 

Congressman Josh Gottheimer and victims gathered Monday outside the Paramus Post Office to call for better oversight when it comes to address changes. 

They say criminals are committing fraud by changing victims' addresses, then stealing credit cards, bank information and other personal information. 

One woman said this happened to her five years ago and she's still dealing with the consequences. 

"My husband and I had to undo everything. It was a full time job for almost two months," she said. "I contacted inspectors, the world and said, 'help.'"

Gottheimer called for the U.S. Postal Service to strengthen the verification process for address changes, including a government ID requirement. 

