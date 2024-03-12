N.J. high school principal Frank Sanchez appears in court on charges of assaulting student

NEWARK, N.J. -- The principal at a New Jersey high school turned himself into authorities on Tuesday after being accused of assaulting a student.

The principal, who is on paid leave from Columbia High School in the South Orange-Maplewood School District, made his first court appearance virtually in Essex County.

Frank Sanchez entered a not guilty plea to second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of child. The charges stem from an alleged assault on a former student last March at the high school.

"Your honor, it is alleged that this defendant pushed, shoved and pulled the victim, who is a student of the school," the prosecutor said.

James H. Davis III, with the group Black Parents Workshop, is representing the 16-year-old female.

"This student was minding her own business when she was confronted by Principal Sanchez," Davis said. "This student was not only suspended by Mr. Sanchez but she was actually exiled from the school district and sent to another school district to go to school."

CBS New York spoke to several students at the high school supporting Principal Sanchez.

"I am very shocked by it because he is always very nice to me and seemed very kind, so this is really a surprise to me," 18-year-old Megine Georges said.

"They are all supporting him, making t-shirts saying, 'Free Sanchez,'" student Arleth Sanchez said.

"I understand there was a fight going on. Mr. Sanchez tried to [break] it up," Ben Nettungaro added.

"There was no fight with this student. Was there another fight that day? Possibly. I don't know," Davis said.

The schools superintendent releasing a statement saying, "I am deeply saddened by the news of charges against the Columbia High School principal, the latest in a series of unexpected events that have happened in our district during this school year. No matter what our feelings may be at this time, our focus must be on meeting the needs of Columbia High School students, their families, and staff."

When asked how the student is doing, Davis said, "I am glad you asked because no one else has."

Frank Sanchez was released on the condition he stay away from his accuser, as well as the high school. His next court date is schedule for June 14.