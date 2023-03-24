N.J. high school creates documentary about life and loss during COVID pandemic

NEW YORK -- Three years ago, the COVID pandemic changed our lives overnight.

For a group of New Jersey students, it was a time of isolation and great uncertainty.

Now, a new documentary, called "The Healing," shows how they turned their trauma into triumph.

We spoke with South Orange and Maplewood Schools District Fine and Performing Arts Supervisor James Manno and Columbia High School graduate Rocky Anicette for more on the inspiration behind the project.

"The Healing" will be featured this weekend at the Garden State Film Festival.

