5 New Jersey residents killed in small plane crash in South Carolina

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- Five New Jersey residents were killed when a small plane crashed in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Sunday.

The single-engine Piper PA-32 went down near North Myrtle Beach's Barefoot Resort late Sunday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The victims have been identified as: 66-year-old Caldwell resident Dr. Joseph Farnese, who was flying the plane; 32-year-old East Orange resident Tanique Cheu; Cheu's 7-year-old son, Sean Gardner; 42-year-old East Orange resident Suzette Coleman-Edwards, and Coleman-Edwards' 17-year-old child, Odaycia Edwards.

Farnese, Cheu, Sean and Odaycia all died at the scene. Coleman-Edwards was taken to a local medical center, where she later died.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.