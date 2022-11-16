Watch CBS News
CPSC: 4-year-old dies while using "My Bouncer Little Castle" bounce house

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CPSC: Inflatable bounce house poses strangulation risk
CPSC: Inflatable bounce house poses strangulation risk 00:28

NEW YORK -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning consumers not to use an inflatable bounce house because it could pose a risk of strangulation.

The product is sold online under the name "My Bouncer Little Castle."

According to the CPSC, a 4-year-old boy died after a hoop inside the castle became entangled around his neck.

Another child also got caught in the hoop but did not get hurt.

The bounce houses have been sold since April 2013.

Consumers are urged not to buy, sell or use these bounce houses. For more information, click here.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 4:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

