Muslim Community Network giving away hundreds boxes of groceries containing Ramadan essentials

NEW YORK -- The Muslim Community Network is welcoming the holy month of Ramadan, a time of fasting and reflection, with a food giveaway for the community.

Volunteers at the Islamic Cultural Center of New York's 96th Street mosque helped pack 200 boxes filled with groceries. They contain Ramadan essentials, including dates, bread, sugar, rice bags, fruits and veggies.

The boxes will help low-income families to prepare meals to break their fast.

"It's a time when we are reflective of the needs that are in the community. We fast because we want to be able to feel the hunger of our community members and that's why we're giving away food at the beginning of Ramadan and throughout the whole 30 days," Muslim Community Network executive director Aniqa Nawabi said.

The center has been delivering Ramadan food packages for about 10 years.

Ramadan begins Saturday.