Watch CBS News

Musicians of all ages hold fundraiser for Ukraine in White Plains

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Musicians of all ages hold fundraiser for Ukraine in White Plains 00:42

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- As the war in Ukraine rages on, the support for Ukrainians continues here at home.

Musicians of all ages came together in Westchester County on Sunday afternoon for a fundraiser.

Highland Middle School students kicked off the event at the Coliseum White Plains by performing the Ukrainian national anthem.

Four other local bands also took the stage.

Mayor Thomas M. Roach spoke about why the benefit is so important.

"This is the community coming together to show support for the people of Ukraine, to raise some money, but also send a message that we stand united with them and their fight against autocracy, and fight to preserve their democratic freedom," Roach said.

The cost was $20 per person and all proceeds will go directly to Ukraine. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 3, 2022 / 9:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.