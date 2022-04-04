Musicians of all ages hold fundraiser for Ukraine in White Plains

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- As the war in Ukraine rages on, the support for Ukrainians continues here at home.

Musicians of all ages came together in Westchester County on Sunday afternoon for a fundraiser.

Highland Middle School students kicked off the event at the Coliseum White Plains by performing the Ukrainian national anthem.

Four other local bands also took the stage.

Mayor Thomas M. Roach spoke about why the benefit is so important.

"This is the community coming together to show support for the people of Ukraine, to raise some money, but also send a message that we stand united with them and their fight against autocracy, and fight to preserve their democratic freedom," Roach said.

The cost was $20 per person and all proceeds will go directly to Ukraine.