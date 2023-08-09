Musical game show "Superfan" set to premiere on CBS2 on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

NEW YORK -- We're counting down to Wednesday night's premiere of the new CBS musical game show "Superfan."

Fans of Pitbull, LL Cool J, Shania Tain, and more will get the opportunity to battle it out in front of their favorite artist. They'll have to prove they are, in fact, their biggest super fan.

During the show, the whole country votes to select their favorite fan -- and the winner gets a once-in-a-lifetime prize, specially curated by the artist.

"I am beyond excited. This is so thrilling," Gloria Estefan said.

"I would not in no way, shape or form be able to live my dreams if it wasn't for the fans," Pitbull said.

"They've taught me what my music really means," Twain said.

"They are the pulse, the heartbeat, the life of what it is that we do. We get to share together and it's just such an honor," a member of Little Big Town added.

Don't miss the premiere of "Super Fan" at 9 p.m. on CBS2. You can also stream it live on Paramount+.