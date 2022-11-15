Watch CBS News
Museum of Broadway opens Tuesday in Theater District

NEW YORK -- A museum dedicated to all things Broadway opens Tuesday. 

The Museum of Broadway is the first permanent museum of its kind in the city. 

It highlights Broadway's rich history from its start to present day. 

The museum is located in the heart of the Theater District on West 45th Street near Seventh Avenue. 

