High levels of metals found in soil at Queens dog run; pet owners concerned

Queens residents want local park tested after metals were found in soil

NEW YORK -- Parents and pet owners in Queens are concerned after high levels of metals were found in a dog run in a local park.

Now, neighbors are demanding testing on all of the park's soil.

Temporary fencing is now part of the scenery across Murray Park in Long Island City. Its dog run has been closed since Wednesday.

"My kids have already been exposed to who knows what for three years now, and that's terrifying," neighbor Laura Singh said.

It's closed by City Parks until further notice after a required test on the soil before a renovation project.

Neighbors pressed the department for more information and were told that high levels of what is described as "a range of metals," including lead, cadmium, copper and arsenic, were found in the dog park soil.

"Me, by myself, talking to the commissioner, asking them of X, Y and Z things, there was not a very strong response of how they were going to deal with it," Councilmember Julie Won said.

Won, who is also a mother, is working with other local moms on getting the department to conduct more tests on all of the park's soil, over concerns of cross-contamination.

Since then, the parks department has closed off other areas for testing.

One group of friends told CBS New York they noticed they'd get itchy patches on their skin after playing on the park's grass. The National Institute of Health says heavy metal exposure can cause dermatitis, or itching.

"When you itch, it gets more itchier. I thought it was a personal thing, but it happens to all my friends, too," neighbor Henry Sosa said.

Aron Sherpa noticed the same on his dog after playing in the dog run.

"For like a week, she used to have this, like, very itchy rash, too. Near her chest and her neck, right between," he said.

The parks department tells CBS New York it's prioritizing the safety of park patrons and that "the other areas of the park, such as the turf field and paved pathways, present no risk of exposure."

But parents and the councilmember are still concerned and want to see more city parks tested.

CBS New York's Kristie Keleshian asked neighbors if they would return to the park if officials said it was safe.

"I probably won't," Singh said.

"I'm not sure. It's kind of our only option in this area ... What people really want is a timeline," neighbor Nichole Roth said.

Concerned neighbors have purchased kits so they can do their own independent testing.

The city parks department still hasn't gotten back to us on the levels of metals it found in the soil, but says it will continue to work to address the issue and protect the safety of community members. It doesn't have a date as to when the closed parts of the park will reopen.