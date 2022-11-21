Multiple vehicles up in flames in Kearny, New Jersey
KEARNY, N.J. -- Firefighters battled an early morning fire Monday in Kearny, New Jersey.
It broke out just before 6 a.m. on Truck Route 1 and 9 near Central Avenue.
Chopper 2 was overhead what appeared to be multiple vehicles up in flames.
The business deals with buses and recreational vehicles for the film industry.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
