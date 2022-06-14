Multiple students hurt after blow up slide tips over during field day on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Multiple children were hurt when a blow up slide tipped on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police were called around 9:45 a.m. to Wyandanch Park on Mount Avenue in Wyandanch. That's where the students of Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School were participating in field day.

As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, a gust of wind toppled a bouncy house with a slide with 18 children inside. The kids toppled on one another, but fortunately there were no serious injuries. Seven children were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution, officials told McLogan.

"He was in the bouncy house, and I guess while the kids were playing around, the bouncy house pretty much blew over and collapsed on all the kids," one parent said.

One child said his leg and arm were hurt.

"Eleven people were treated here by a field physician from Suffolk County Fire and Rescue. They were released to parents or guardians from the school here at the scene. And then we had seven people that were transported by Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Ambulance and also West Babylon fire department," one person said.

Again, there were no serious injuries.