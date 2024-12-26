NYC Mulchfest locations and dates to recycle Christmas trees

New Yorkers can recycle Christmas trees during Mulchfest

NEW YORK -- Mulchfest, New York City's tradition of recycling Christmas trees, is returning after the 2024 holidays.

New Yorkers can bring their Christmas trees to locations in all five boroughs where the New York City Parks Department will turn them into wood chips for free.

Christmas tree recycling

The Christmas trees will be made into mulch during Chipping Weekend, Saturday, Jan. 11 to Sunday, Jan. 12. But trees can be dropped off during park hours from Dec. 26 to Jan.12, NYC Parks says.

New Yorkers who bring trees to a chipping location on Chipping Weekend can take home a free back of mulch. The rest of the wood chips will be used to "nourish trees and make NYC even greener," according to the city.

Here are Mulchfest locations in each borough:

The Bronx

Chipping sites:

Drop-off only:

Brooklyn

Chipping sites:

Drop-off only:

Manhattan

Chipping sites:

Drop-off only:

Queens

Chipping sites:

Drop-off only:

Staten Island

Chipping sites:

Drop-off only:

Click here for a map of Mulchfest chipping and drop-off locations.