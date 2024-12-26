NYC Mulchfest locations and dates to recycle Christmas trees
NEW YORK -- Mulchfest, New York City's tradition of recycling Christmas trees, is returning after the 2024 holidays.
New Yorkers can bring their Christmas trees to locations in all five boroughs where the New York City Parks Department will turn them into wood chips for free.
Christmas tree recycling
The Christmas trees will be made into mulch during Chipping Weekend, Saturday, Jan. 11 to Sunday, Jan. 12. But trees can be dropped off during park hours from Dec. 26 to Jan.12, NYC Parks says.
New Yorkers who bring trees to a chipping location on Chipping Weekend can take home a free back of mulch. The rest of the wood chips will be used to "nourish trees and make NYC even greener," according to the city.
Here are Mulchfest locations in each borough:
The Bronx
Chipping sites:
- Bronx River House Parking Lot at Starlight Park
- Friends of Brook Park Community Garden
- Metropolitan Oval Parkchester
- Soundview Park
- Van Cortlandt Park - Golf Course
Drop-off only:
Brooklyn
Chipping sites:
- Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 3
- Cobble Hill Park
- Domino Park
- Fort Greene Park
- Maria Hernandez Park
- Marine Park
- McCarren Park
- McGolrick Park
- Owl's Head Park
- Prospect Park - Park Circle at Parkside
- Prospect Park - PP West & Third
Drop-off only:
- Amazing Garden
- Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 5
- Brooklyn Bridge Park - Dock Street Entrance
- Brooklyn Bridge Park - Jay Street Entrance
- Brooklyn Heights Promenade
- Brower Park
- Coffey Park
- Green Space at President Street
- Herbert Von King Park
- Myrtle Village Green
- Prospect Park - Lincoln Road and Ocean Avenue
- Sunset Park
- Washington Park
Manhattan
Chipping sites:
- Carl Schurz Park
- Central Park - W 81st Street
- Inwood Hill Park
- Marcus Garvey Park
- Riverside Park
- Stuyvesant Town
- Tompkins Square Park
Drop-off only:
- Central Park - E 106th Street
- Central Park - W 67th Street
- Brigadier General Charles Young Playground
- Corlears Hook Park
- DeWitt Clinton Park
- J. Hood Wright Park
- Morningside Park
- Randalls Island
- Seward Park
- St. Nicholas Park
- Union Square Park
- Washington Square Park
Queens
Chipping sites:
- Astoria Park
- Cunningham Park
- Forest Park
- Francis Lewis Park
- Hunter's Point South Park
- Juniper Valley Park
- Roy Wilkins Park
- Travers Park
Drop-off only:
- Captain Mario Fajardo Playground
- John Golden Park
- Queensbridge Park
- Queens County Farm Museum
- Rockaway Beach
- Torsney/Lou Lodati Playground
- Windmuller Park at Lawrence Virgilio Playground
Staten Island
Chipping sites:
Drop-off only:
Click here for a map of Mulchfest chipping and drop-off locations.