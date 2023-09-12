Watch CBS News
MTV VMAs taking place Tuesday night in Newark

By Ali Bauman

/ CBS New York

NEWARK, N.J. - The MTV Video Music Awards take place Tuesday night at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. 

It's the 40th years of the VMAs. 

The biggest names in music started to arrive Tuesday afternoon for the evening show. 

It's no surprise: Leading the nominations this year is Taylor Swift, with 11. 

She's followed by SZA with eight, and Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodridgo and BlackPink with six each. 

Shakira will become the first South American artist to receive the honorary Video Vanguard Award, and Diddy being honored with the Global Icon Award. 

Nicki Minaj is emceeing and performing in the show, which will close with a 50th anniversary salute to hip hop. 

