MTA's plan to repair Metro-North's Park Avenue Viaduct forcing some businesses to relocate

NEW YORK -- The MTA recently announced it plans to replace the existing structure on the Metro-North's more than century old Park Avenue Viaduct.

The agency said the elevated tracks have shown signs of distress and increasing noise levels over recent years, but some nearby businesses fear the worst.

The viaduct was built in 1893, according to the MTA. It's the railroad's only artery to and from Grand Central.

To make room for construction, businesses and public parking will have to temporarily relocate.

"It's like walking the plank. You don't know what's going to happen," said Dimitri Gatanas, co-owner of Urban Garden Center.

His 20,000 square foot business is nestled under the Park Avenue Viaduct on 116th Street. He told CBS2's Elijah Westbrook he received a "90-day vacate letter from the MTA" and fears he could lose a lot of money.

"I remember hearing a lot of business owners on Second Avenue complaining about their existence during the Second Avenue Subway Project," said Gatanas.

The MTA said the repairs are needed now, because the viaduct continues to show signs of major wear and tear, including cracks at one point in the barriers as long as half a foot.

It's a safety concern nearly a quarter of a million weekday riders pass by, according to the agency.

The project is expected to replace the entire stretch from 115th to 132nd Street leading up to the Harlem River Lift Bridge. The first phase of the project will focus on 115th to 123rd streets, which is expected to start as early as this summer and wrap up in 2026.

"I certainly am not happy about it. I do not think it's a good idea. I think it's going to only harm us," said Gatanas. "But I have to trust, the best I can, to get through this."

In a statement, the MTA said:

"The project will deliver much needed state of good repair to the Park Avenue Viaduct, which is over 100 years old and critical to Metro-North Railroad service. This project will extend the useful life of the viaduct for the next 100+ years. The project will be completed in under four years. The work includes the final design development, fabrication and procurement of materials, and staged demolition and construction of the structure while maintaining Metro-North Railroad service throughout construction."

The $382 million project might be an inconvenience to business, but Gatanas told Westbrook he's looking forward to the reduction in local noise and vibration once it's finished.