MTA wants rider feedback on wider subway turnstiles
NEW YORK -- The MTA wants to know what riders think of wider subway turnstiles.
The agency has installed new wide aisle fare gates at the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue station in Queens and the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station in Brooklyn.
The MTA says the wide gates will provide easier access for customers with disabilities, bikes, strollers and luggage.
They're asking riders to try them out and give feedback on social media.
