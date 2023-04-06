MTA wants rider feedback on wider subway turnstiles

MTA tests new wide turnstiles at stations to increase accessibility

NEW YORK -- The MTA wants to know what riders think of wider subway turnstiles.

The agency has installed new wide aisle fare gates at the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue station in Queens and the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station in Brooklyn.

We're testing a new wide aisle fare gate at Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr and Sutphin Blvd-Archer Av-JFK to make it easier to enter and exit the subway ♿️



— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) April 6, 2023

The MTA says the wide gates will provide easier access for customers with disabilities, bikes, strollers and luggage.

They're asking riders to try them out and give feedback on social media.