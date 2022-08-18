MTA launches redesigned TrainTime app

NEW YORK -- The MTA is rolling out a new and improved app.

Officials say the redesigned TrainTime app combines three apps into one -- the old apps for the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North, plus MTA eTix.

Commuters can now buy tickets, check schedules, see real-time location of trains and find out how many seats are available in each car all in one place.

Users can also connect with an MTA customer service representative using the app.

For more details, visit new.mta.info/traintime.