MTA: Tractor-trailer snags overhead wires, topples utility pole onto bus in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A utility pole fell onto an MTA bus Friday in Brooklyn. 

Chopper 2 flew over the scene at Oriental Boulevard and Langham Street in Manhattan Beach. 

The MTA said a tractor-trailer snagged the overhead wires and pulled them down, which brought down two utility poles.

One fell onto a B-42 Bus. The driver suffered minor injuries, but there were no passengers on board. 

Con Edison crews responded to make repairs.

May 26, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

