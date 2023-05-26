MTA: Tractor-trailer snags overhead wires, topples utility pole onto bus in Brooklyn

Utility pole falls on bus after crash in Manhattan Beach

NEW YORK -- A utility pole fell onto an MTA bus Friday in Brooklyn.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene at Oriental Boulevard and Langham Street in Manhattan Beach.

The MTA said a tractor-trailer snagged the overhead wires and pulled them down, which brought down two utility poles.

One fell onto a B-42 Bus. The driver suffered minor injuries, but there were no passengers on board.

Con Edison crews responded to make repairs.