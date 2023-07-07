FDNY: Dozens injured in crash involving double-decker bus, MTA bus in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- About 40 people were injured in a bus crash in Manhattan on Thursday, FDNY officials say.

It happened just after 7:15 p.m. at East 23rd Street and First Avenue in Kips Bay.

The collision involved a TopView Sightseeing bus and an X27 MTA bus.

FDNY units are currently operating at a bus collision on East 23rd Street and 1st Avenue in Manhattan. Currently there are approximately 40 injuries to civilians. pic.twitter.com/oFDKqwzk6w — FDNY (@FDNY) July 7, 2023

Fire officials say 18 people have been taken to local hospitals, including the tour bus driver, and about 63 others are being checked out.

According to officials, no one suffered life-threatening injuries, and most of the injuries involved cuts, bruises, some suspected fractures, and some head and neck injuries.

"We're all quite fortunate it was not much worse," Deputy Chief Paul Hopper said.

Watch CBS2 News at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.