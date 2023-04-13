MTA testing new safety measures, including blue lighting, to keep people off tracks

MTA rolls out new safety features to keep people off tracks

MTA rolls out new safety features to keep people off tracks

MTA rolls out new safety features to keep people off tracks

NEW YORK -- The MTA is looking into new ways to improve safety and keep people off the subway tracks.

The agency released alarming new data that shows at least 88 people were killed by trains in 2022.

"Now for the first time, we know most incidents begin with people voluntarily getting on the tracks. Whether that's to pick up a dropped object, cross to a different platform, to access an encampment in a tunnel or without any apparent reason," said Shanifah Rieara, MTA Acting Chief of Customer Service.

The MTA is testing methods to prevent such incidents like, suicide and subway surfing. New tactics include placing barriers, like ones seen at 57th street, on the F line.

"We're providing an area for customers to stand safely away from the edge of the platform," said Jamie Torres-Springer, President of MTA Construction & Development.

Front-facing cameras that use thermal imaging to detect who or what is in the tunnels are being tested on subway trains, as well as "blue lighting" -- an idea adopted from other cities, particularly in Asia.

"We're pursuing a variety of tools to address track intrusion, particularly people in deep destress," said Torres-Springer. "If we can provide calming, including the type of lighting actually can make a big difference at that moment deterring someone from harming themselves."

Blue lighting is already installed at more than 25 Long Island Rail Road stations. The tactic is also expected to roll out at Metro-North and subway stations later this year, concentrating on the most impacted areas.

Transit officials say West 4th Street is the most frequent stop for track intrusions.