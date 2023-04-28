MTA will stop posting service alerts on Twitter

NEW YORK -- The MTA will no longer post service alerts and information on Twitter, as of Thursday.

The agency says the social media platform is no longer reliable.

✔️ Bookmark https://t.co/8rwbuwle0p

✔️ Use our MYmta & TrainTime apps

✔️ Look for info on screens in stations and on trains/buses

✔️ Sign up for The Weekender, our newsletter for weekend service changes

✔️ Sign up for email & SMS alerts (beta) https://t.co/NLrVIpqa4U — MTA (@MTA) April 27, 2023

Riders can still get updates on the MTA's website and through the MYmta and TrainTime apps, email alerts and text messages.

The MTA says they will still monitor their Twitter account and respond to questions and feedback.