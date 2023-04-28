MTA will stop posting service alerts on Twitter
NEW YORK -- The MTA will no longer post service alerts and information on Twitter, as of Thursday.
The agency says the social media platform is no longer reliable.
Riders can still get updates on the MTA's website and through the MYmta and TrainTime apps, email alerts and text messages.
The MTA says they will still monitor their Twitter account and respond to questions and feedback.
