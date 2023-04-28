Watch CBS News
Local News

MTA will stop posting service alerts on Twitter

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MTA no longer posting service alerts on Twitter
MTA no longer posting service alerts on Twitter 00:22

NEW YORK -- The MTA will no longer post service alerts and information on Twitter, as of Thursday.

The agency says the social media platform is no longer reliable.

Riders can still get updates on the MTA's website and through the MYmta and TrainTime apps, email alerts and text messages.

The MTA says they will still monitor their Twitter account and respond to questions and feedback.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 8:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.