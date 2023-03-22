MTA seizes 20 cars in toll crackdown on Verrazzano Bridge

NEW YORK -- The MTA says it seized 20 cars Monday during a crackdown on the Verrazzano Bridge.

Officials say the vehicles belong to drivers responsible for nearly $600,000 in unpaid tolls and fees.

The MTA also issued a warning, saying bridge and tunnel officers have the tolls they need to find persistent violators no matter how many tricks they try.

In 2022, MTA bridges and tunnels seized 1,800 vehicles for unpaid tolls.