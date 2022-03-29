MTA says needed bus network redesign coming to Queens

NEW YORK -- There may be some good news for bus riders in Queens.

The MTA has finally released a plan for what's called the "Queens bus network redesign." And as CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Tuesday, the goal is simply to improve bus travel for riders.

For many who live or work in the borough, buses are a vital part of getting around, especially in areas known as train deserts.

But Queens Borough President Donovan Richards will be the first to tell you the bus network is not keeping up with the times.

"The bus system is our lifeline, but far too often the buses are unreliable here, overcrowded and slow," Richards said.

That's why the MTA has restarted the Queens bus network redesign. It's a revamp of the original draft released more than two years ago which was very unpopular among many borough residents.

Officials believe the latest version is a better fit. It's a complete overhaul, with a few simple goals in mind.

"An emphasis on faster travel, more reliable travel, better connections, ease of use. Those are the things that our customers care about the most," MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said.

Lieber released the new draft plan Tuesday. It will add new bus routes and could eliminate some stops that are deemed too close together, which will speed up buses.

But the head of the advocacy group Passengers United says cutting stops would hurt riders.

"Senior citizens and people with disabilities should not lose their bus stops. That's our primary concern," said Charlton D'Souza, president of Passengers United.

Bus riders that spoke to CBS2 said they're glad the system is being revamped.

"So certain times of night the buses just stop running, and people are just stranded where they're at," one woman said.

"It's really a very challenging kind of situation," added Venus Ilagen of Jamaica.

Caloway met 62-year-old Ilagen as she waited more than 20 minutes for a bus to the grocery store. What's more, her wheelchair struggled with the cobbled sidewalk at the stop.

"It's very challenging. It's very tough on the wheels," Ilagen said.

This is the third borough bus network redesign by the MTA. The first happened on Staten Island and then there was one in the Bronx.

There is no timeline on when the plan in Queens will be implemented.

The MTA is asking for public input on the plan. Fourteen virtual feedback sessions will be held, starting on April 18.