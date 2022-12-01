MTA proposes first rate hike since 2019
NEW YORK -- The MTA is proposing its first rate hike since 2019.
The agency says fares could go up next year by 5.5%, pushing the cost of a single subway or bus ride from $2.75 to $2.90.
Gov. Kathy Hochul suspended fare hikes during the pandemic.
RELATED STORY: State comptroller report indicates MTA will be short $2.5 billion per year when pandemic relief runs out in 2025
The MTA is now trying to plug a nearly $2.5 billion budget deficit when pandemic relief runs out in 2025.
Ridership has only returned to 60% of pre-pandemic levels.
