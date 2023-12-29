Watch CBS News
Man shot by MTA Police officers

NEW YORK -- A man was shot by MTA Police officers in Queens on Friday.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. near 91st Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica.

According to MTA Police, an individual approached two MTA Police officers near Jamaica Station, said they were the victim of a crime and led the officers to the alleged suspect.

Police say when the officers confronted the alleged suspect, they believed they saw him flash a firearm.

There was an exchange of gunfire, and the alleged suspect was struck. He was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

