MTA plans to boost some weekend subway service in Brooklyn and Queens by cutting back on Mondays & Fridays

MTA plans to boost some weekend service in Brooklyn and Queens

NEW YORK -- Monday, the MTA announced plans to increase some weekend subway trips in Brooklyn and Queens and decrease service on other days.

Lauren Castan is a Q train commuter who wasn't pleased to learn the MTA wants to reduce trips on the line on Mondays and Friday.

"Fridays makes sense. It's definitely a little lighter on Fridays. Mondays absolutely not," said Castan.

The proposal would also mean fewer trips on Mondays and Fridays on the 1, 6, 7, E, F and L lines.

New York City Transit Pres. Richard Davey said there will only be minor service adjustments based on ridership trends.

"Subway ridership overall has been consistently lower on Mondays and Fridays than mid-weekdays, reflecting the growing trend of hybrid work," said Davey.

The plan also includes adding weekend trips on the M, J and G lines in Queens and Brooklyn.

The MTA says the move will slash about two minutes off the average weekend wait time for G line riders like Richard Blum.

"Every two minutes is two minutes of life," said Blum.

As for the lines with service reductions, the MTA said those will add no more than 30 seconds onto wait times. But the public transit workers union isn't sold.

"They're gonna make people wait longer on subway platforms ... The ridership is increasing and it's gonna grow after the COVID and now they're gonna reduce the amount of trains coming," said Richard David, president of TWU Local 100.

The MTA hasn't said what times might be affected or how many trips would be added or cut.

If the plan sticks, the MTA said it will go into effect in June and save $1.5 million.