MTA: Manhattan-bound 7 train from Queens stalled for 2 hours

NEW YORK -- The MTA said Sunday night crews had removed debris from subway tracks near Grand Central, which had caused problems for hours.

CBS2 saw people getting off at the Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue station in Queens after they say their Manhattan-bound 7 train was stalled for about two hours.

The FDNY said it responded to reports of a fire in the subway tunnel just before 5:30 p.m. after debris was struck on the tracks.

Riders said an emergency train eventually took them back to Queens.

"It was smoke in our car. They had us go to a new train because the train couldn't go forward," Richard Robinson said.

The train stopped all of a sudden, emergency breaks," another man said. "I was in the back car and then the next thing we see is a another train pull behind us, and they're sending us all the way back to Queens."

The MTA said 7 trains are still running with major delays in both directions.