MTA reports post-Labor Day increase in ridership

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The MTA says ridership numbers on subways, trains and buses are getting closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Transit officials say for Tuesday, there was a nearly 26% increase on subways and buses compared to the day after Labor Day in 2021.

On the Long Island Rail Road, it was a 38% increase, and the Metro-North saw the biggest change in ridership, up 44% from 2021.

"The numbers on the weekends continue to grow," MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber said. "People are choosing mass transit. That continues to be a really strong trend."

Ahead of the first day of school on Thursday, transit officials are reminding students and parents that public schools provide free MetroCards to kids in grades K-12.

September 7, 2022

