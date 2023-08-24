Watch CBS News
MTA job fair draws big crowds to Grand Central Terminal

NEW YORK -- There was a big turnout Wednesday for the MTA job fair.

The line wrapped around the block for people heading to the pop-up event at Grand Central Terminal.

The agency is recruiting for thousands of jobs.

"We're thrilled that so many people are interested in working with us. We have a lot of jobs to fill. Remember, coming out of COVID, there was a big shortage of workforce. We've mostly come back, but we still have a lot of jobs to fill," MTA CEO Janno Lieber said.

Job seekers were able to sit down with recruiters from multiple agencies to discuss a range of employment opportunities.

August 23, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

