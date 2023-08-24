MTA job fair draws big crowds to Grand Central Terminal
NEW YORK -- There was a big turnout Wednesday for the MTA job fair.
The line wrapped around the block for people heading to the pop-up event at Grand Central Terminal.
The agency is recruiting for thousands of jobs.
"We're thrilled that so many people are interested in working with us. We have a lot of jobs to fill. Remember, coming out of COVID, there was a big shortage of workforce. We've mostly come back, but we still have a lot of jobs to fill," MTA CEO Janno Lieber said.
Job seekers were able to sit down with recruiters from multiple agencies to discuss a range of employment opportunities.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.