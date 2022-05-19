Watch CBS News
Local News

MTA to hold virtual public town hall on Interborough Express plans

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

MTA to hold public town hall on Interborough Express
MTA to hold public town hall on Interborough Express 00:26

NEW YORK -- The MTA will hold a virtual public town hall on Thursday on plans for an Interborough Express train.

The project would create new rail service from Bay Ridge, Brooklyn to Jackson Heights, Queens. It would be built on 14 miles of existing freight tracks.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said end-to-end travel time would be less than 40 minutes and the route would connect nearly 1 million people to 17 subway lines and the Long Island Rail Road.

The town hall begins at 6 p.m.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 19, 2022 / 7:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.