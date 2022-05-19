MTA to hold virtual public town hall on Interborough Express plans

NEW YORK -- The MTA will hold a virtual public town hall on Thursday on plans for an Interborough Express train.

The project would create new rail service from Bay Ridge, Brooklyn to Jackson Heights, Queens. It would be built on 14 miles of existing freight tracks.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said end-to-end travel time would be less than 40 minutes and the route would connect nearly 1 million people to 17 subway lines and the Long Island Rail Road.

The town hall begins at 6 p.m.