Watch CBS News
Local News

MTA installing 2 cameras on each of its more than 6,300 subway cars

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MTA adding cameras to all subway cars
MTA adding cameras to all subway cars 00:43

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul and the MTA say big brother will be watching you on the subway. 

They announced Tuesday the agency will be adding two cameras to each of the more than 6,300 subway cars to address commuters' safety concerns. 

Hochul, MTA make subway safety announcement 25:47

The governor and transit officials said crime underground is down 21 percent since the start of the summer. They believe high resolution video from trains and increased ridership will help bring those numbers down further. 

"Anyone who commits a crime or an offense or an infraction on our subways, once these are all installed, you will be caught," Hochul said. 

The cameras have already been installed in more than 200 cars. 

They will be paid for by a combination of grants from a federal fund and the MTA budget. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 11:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.