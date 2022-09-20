MTA installing 2 cameras on each of its more than 6,300 subway cars

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul and the MTA say big brother will be watching you on the subway.

They announced Tuesday the agency will be adding two cameras to each of the more than 6,300 subway cars to address commuters' safety concerns.

The governor and transit officials said crime underground is down 21 percent since the start of the summer. They believe high resolution video from trains and increased ridership will help bring those numbers down further.

"Anyone who commits a crime or an offense or an infraction on our subways, once these are all installed, you will be caught," Hochul said.

NEW: We will be installing security cameras in every single @NYCTSubway car.



My top priority is keeping New Yorkers safe. As we continue welcoming riders back to the subway, we’re enhancing safety and security. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 20, 2022

The cameras have already been installed in more than 200 cars.

They will be paid for by a combination of grants from a federal fund and the MTA budget.