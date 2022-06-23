Hidden cameras installed on dozens of subway cars as part of a pilot program, MTA says

NEW YORK - City transit officials are rolling out new technology on trains in an effort to solve crimes.

The MTA says it's installed hidden surveillance cameras on dozens of train cars over the past few weeks.

As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports, transit officials say the hidden surveillance cameras have been installed on at least 65 subway cars that will be monitored over the next six weeks.

Police are hoping the footage they gather from it will allow them to solve crimes down in the subway.

Smile - you may be on camera on your next morning commute to work, because the MTA confirms it has installed hidden surveillance cameras on select cameras throughout the system. The footage the cameras gather can only be viewed by police, in an effort to collect evidence and ultimately help solve transit crimes.

The move comes after a detective with 10 years of experience was assaulted on the platform of the 3 train at the Pennsylvania Avenue station in East New York Tuesday night, and almost lost his gun to the suspect.

"The detective could have lost his life," said Detectives Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo.

The detective was working alone that night as part of Mayor Eric Adams' new initiative to have transit cops on solo patrols.

"If you look at the history of policing in transit... and you look at the transit officers that were killed, most of them were killed doing single person patrols," DiGiacomo said.

The NYPD issued this statement:

"We are continuing with the solo patrol concept by spreading officers out on posts but with the caveat that they be within sight of one another. This will increase visibility of police officers looking out for the riding public while at the same time looking out for each other."

"The conversation was how do we reach the goals that we want? How do we get the omnipresence, and how do we make sure the officers are safe? And we came to a meeting of the minds of let's have the separated solo patrols stay in eyesight of each other," Adams said.

CBS2's Marcia Kramer asked DiGiacomo what it means for cops to be "within sight" of one another.

"Well, in eyesight means you would probably be in the next car and you could see from car to car to make sure that you're OK, or at every stop officers would stick their heads out and look and make sure they're OK," DiGiacomo said.

As far as the hidden surveillance cameras are concerned, the MTA president says pending the completion of the pilot program, more cameras will be installed on additional trains, including the system's newest cars.